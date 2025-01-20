The startup sees India being at the forefront of CAR T-cell therapy innovation. “We have very deep investments in manufacturing…we are constantly retesting and testing to ensure global quality and also doing a lot of innovation," Siddhartha Mukherjee, director and co-founder, Immuneel Therapeutics, told Mint. “India will become, and has already become, one of the manufacturing innovation hubs for CAR-T therapy. So it would be a lot of innovation in that area in the future…but quality and efficacy [must] come first."