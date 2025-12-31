From plastic to glass: Kitchenware makers bet on a premiumisation trend

Cello’s journey has not been smooth. It said its glassware plant operated at just 55-60% utilization in the first half of 2025-26 and had only recently broken even. “The good part is that they are no longer losing money. It is now broken even,” said Gaurav Rathod, joint managing director, Cello World, adding that meaningful profitability would only emerge once utilization rises to 70-75%.