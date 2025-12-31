Kitchenware and crockery companies are nudging consumers to swap plasticware for glassware, positioning it as a premium lifestyle upgrade to capitalize on the post-pandemic focus on health.
From plastic to glass: Kitchenware makers bet on a premiumisation trend
SummaryGlassware offers higher margins—industry estimates suggest glass bowls and storage boxes are typically priced 20–50% higher—along with more distinctive designs and a move away from plastic-heavy portfolios.
