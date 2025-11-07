KKR earmarks up to $200 mn to scale up its India medtech bet
Priyamvada C , Sneha Shah 5 min read 07 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Global private equity firm KKR is allocating $150-200 million for acquisitions that complement Healthium MedTech. This move aims to expand Healthium’s product range and enter new therapy areas.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Global private equity giant KKR has earmarked $150-200 million to acquire assets to scale up medical devices maker Healthium MedTech, according to three people familiar with the matter, as it continues to scout for healthcare bets in India.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story