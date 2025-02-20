Škoda Auto India signs Ranveer Singh as first-ever ‘Brand Superstar’ to drive mass market ambitions

Škoda Auto India is ready to hit the fast lane, naming actor Ranveer Singh its ‘brand superstar’ as it drives into the mass market segment.

The one-year partnership coincides with Škoda’s 25th anniversary in India and the launch of its first sub-4-metre SUV, the Kylaq, as the automaker aims to triple its market share and scale up volumes in one of the world’s most competitive automotive markets.

Talking to Mint, Petr Janeba, brand director, Škoda Auto India, called the association a “true partnership” rather than a standard endorsement deal.

“Ranveer is not just a face for the Kylaq — he is our one and only brand superstar. We didn’t want an influencer or a typical ambassador; we wanted someone who genuinely connects with the brand, and Ranveer’s energy and authenticity make him the perfect fit,” he said.

Škoda’s choice of Singh is strategic, aimed at creating deeper emotional resonance with customers as the brand enters the mass market.

“In India, cars and movies evoke strong emotions. This partnership taps into that, helping us tell stories that go beyond features and price points,” Janeba added.

The first campaign featuring Singh will debut on 25 February, with a brand-centric film slated for March. While Singh will headline the Kylaq campaign, his association extends across Škoda’s entire lineup, highlighting the brand’s transformation as it targets wider audiences.

“This year is a breakthrough moment for us. We are moving from a niche premium player to a brand that can connect with the masses while maintaining our core values. And in this journey, there is only one way forward — we can either win or win,” Janeba said, underlining the company’s ambitious goals.

Kylaq takes the wheel The Kylaq represents Škoda’s entry into India’s largest car segment — sub-4-metre SUVs — a space dominated by models like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue.

Developed, sourced, and manufactured entirely in India, the Kylaq has already clocked 20,000 bookings since its launch, with deliveries starting on 27 January, the company said.

“For us, entering the sub-4-metre space was crucial. If you want to scale to 250,000 cars annually, you must be in the biggest segment. The Kylaq lets us democratise Škoda without compromising on quality,” Janeba said.

While competing in a highly price-sensitive segment, Škoda is positioning the Kylaq as a premium offering with a focus on safety, space, and performance.

“We’re offering one of the largest boots in the segment, best-in-class safety, and even our base model comes with a turbocharged engine. We’re not here to play the features game — it’s about delivering real value,” Janeba added.

Busting the myth One of the key challenges Škoda faces in India is the perception of high after-sales costs. To address this, the company is offering a three-year standard maintenance package for ₹19,000, bringing ownership costs in line with rivals.

“Many still believe Škoda is expensive to maintain because of its European roots. But with over 95% localisation in models like the Kylaq, that’s no longer true. Our service costs are now at par with Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and the Korean brands,” Janeba said.

The company also plans a targeted campaign in March to highlight its improved after-sales service and affordability.

“We need to break this mental barrier for customers. Our existing Kushaq and Slavia owners already know this, but now it’s about spreading that message to new buyers,” he added.

Expanding reach and exports Škoda is also scaling its network to support its mass-market ambitions. The brand currently has 277 sales and service touchpoints and plans to grow to 350 by the end of 2025, focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where demand for sub-4-metre SUVs is strongest.

“In smaller cities, the Kylaq will make up about 80% of dealership sales. These markets are where we see the biggest growth potential,” Janeba noted.

On the export front, Škoda plans to begin shipping the Kylaq to right-hand-drive markets like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and ASEAN countries starting September 2025.

“Right now, every car we make is going to Indian customers. But by September, we’ll have the capacity to start exports as well,” he added.

New era for Škoda in India The partnership with Ranveer Singh and the Kylaq launch are part of Škoda Auto India’s broader “new era” strategy, as it aims to solidify India as its largest market outside Europe.

“India is critical to our global growth plans. This year, we’re not just launching new cars; we’re transforming how we engage with customers. Ranveer plays a key role in helping us tell that story,” Janeba said.

Singh echoed the sentiment, saying, “I am thrilled to be Škoda Auto India’s first-ever brand superstar. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence, and I look forward to contributing to Škoda’s growth in India.”

Škoda recently showcased its expanding portfolio at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, featuring models like the all-new Kylaq, second-generation Kodiaq, Superb luxury sedan, Octavia vRS, and upcoming EVs like the Elroq and Enyaq.

