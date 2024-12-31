Industry
India’s K-shaped story: Will the script change in 2025?
Abhinaba Saha 10 min read 31 Dec 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Summary
- For upper middle class, 2024 was a year of aspiration & luxury consumption. The rest of India struggled with high inflation, elevated interest rates & tighter credit conditions. But many experts now anticipate a rebound in broad-based consumption, which has implications for many sectors & investors.
Mumbai: What do the iPhone and Indian stocks have in common? Quite a few things. For starters, both are in fashion to own, no matter what their prices are. But more importantly, nowadays, there is no dearth of buyers for these products in the country. In fact, chances are one might have invested in stocks in hopes to buy an iPhone, for those additional social brownie points.
