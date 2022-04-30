KVIC turnover crosses 1 lakh crore in 2021-22, beats all Indian FMCG cos

Looking at the performance in the last one year, the biggest impact can be seen in the Khadi sector which has registered a growth of 43.20% from ₹3528 crore in 2020-21 to ₹5052 crore in 2021-22. In the last eight years, the production in the Khadi sector in 2021-22 increased by 191%, while the sales have increased exponentially by 332%.