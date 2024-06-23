Industry
Lack of internal demand hurting India's fledgling space economy
Shouvik Das 5 min read 23 Jun 2024, 07:44 PM IST
- In October last year, government-affiliated space promotions body Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (In-Space) put out a decadal vision, wherein it projected the value of the local industry, including orders from within India as well as from outside, at $44 billion by 2033.
New Delhi: At a closed-door gathering in Bengaluru on 14 June, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman S. Somanath said that the fledgling domestic space industry needs to “create an internal demand and market."
