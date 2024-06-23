Lack of internal demand hurting India's fledgling space economy

Also read | Can Indian space startups wow Musk with indigenous tech?

Nagendra’s assessment is on point. A senior official close to developments at Isro told Mint on condition of anonymity that the demand-driven model in question has created conflicts in terms of how government bodies pursue space missions. “No global space economy has ever been successful without the government being the primary customer for public as well as private sector firms. In India, government departments and agencies under various ministries are conflicted regarding the allocation of funds to Isro, which is creating this said demand shortage in the market. In short, there is no single body with budget allocation available to enable commercial space projects within Isro," the official said.