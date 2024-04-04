Industry
Land ahoy: Will the buying craze continue in FY25?
Summary
- Around 97 land transactions for over 2,700 acres were recorded in 2023, compared to 2,500 acres across 82 deals in the preceding year, according to Anarock Property Consultants.
Land transactions scaled a record high in 2023, fuelled by a boom in home sales. Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad saw the highest number of deals. Land prices, meanwhile, shot up. Mint explains what to expect this fiscal:
