Land ahoy: Will the buying craze continue in FY25?

What kinds of deals are we seeing now?

Top developers are preferring to buy land given their ability to raise capital from the public markets and healthy cashflow. Godrej Properties and Prestige Group are buying land to enter new property markets and in cities they already operate in. Regional developers, who have seen good sales traction, are also in the fray to acquire land. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR have seen multiple land deals this year. Developers are looking at both smaller land parcels for premium projects as well as bigger parcels for large format developments. The joint development route, which is less capital intensive is in vogue, too.