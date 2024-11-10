Industry
Land purchases, joint development deals soar amid booming real estate demand
- Land transactions are largely dependent on the sales momentum in the sector. In 2023-24, residential sales jumped to 572,191 units in the top eight property markets compared to 467,298 units in FY23, according to Liases Foras, a research firm.
Bengaluru: Land acquisitions and joint development agreements (JDAs) are gaining momentum across the country's top economic centres, as developers aim to ride a booming property market in the world's fifth-largest economy.
