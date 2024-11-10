Land purchases, joint development deals soar amid booming real estate demand

Land transactions are largely dependent on the sales momentum in the sector. In 2023-24, residential sales jumped to 572,191 units in the top eight property markets compared to 467,298 units in FY23, according to Liases Foras, a research firm. This has propelled developers to do more land deals to launch projects. Around 126,095 units were sold in the April-June period this financial year in the top eight markets. In comparison, 81,845 units were sold in the corresponding quarter a year ago.