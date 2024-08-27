Will you get more time to buy an imported laptop?

Local in telecom

The government has already ensured that products used in telecom infrastructure should be made locally, and imports allowed only from ‘trusted sources’. In this context, supplies from Chinese vendors have been blocked. The government feels that local production of IT hardware should take off on the back of successful mobile phone manufacturing, where now 96% of the 146-million-plus smartphones used every year in India are made in the country. The PLI scheme for mobile phones has seen investments of ₹8,282 crore till June 2024, with all major brands including Apple, Google, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and others making their devices in India.