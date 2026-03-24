New Delhi: Pilots flying a Cathay Pacific flight into Delhi reported being briefly blinded by high-intensity laser beams during final approach earlier this year, underscoring a rise in such incidents that threaten aviation safety at a time of booming air travel.
Laser strikes near airports test India’s aviation safety net
SummaryLaser strikes near Indian airports have jumped sharply in the last two years. The incidents pose a safety risk to pilots and highlight weak enforcement of rules that prohibit such activity.
New Delhi: Pilots flying a Cathay Pacific flight into Delhi reported being briefly blinded by high-intensity laser beams during final approach earlier this year, underscoring a rise in such incidents that threaten aviation safety at a time of booming air travel.
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