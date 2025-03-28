Lateral hiring frenzy fuels second exodus of top legal talent in India
Summary
- Law firms are gripped with exodus of talent as poaching wars hit the legal sector for the second time in less than a year. They are hiring as India Inc. has stepped up its legal battles, boutique firms are picking up clients with their specialized offerings.
India’s legal landscape is being rocked by a second wave of senior lawyer exits from established law firms in under a year, fuelled by an intensifying battle for market share. The development comes against the looming prospect of foreign competition and a surge in corporate legal activity, with top Indian law firms aggressively poaching top talent and triggering a significant reshuffling of the legal elite.