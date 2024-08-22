Industry News Today Live Updates on August 22, 2024: Will RuPay, UPI credit become separate companies? NPCI is planning a big recast of its businesses

Industry News Today Live Updates on
Banking News News Today Live: Will RuPay, UPI credit become separate companies? NPCI is planning a big recast of its businesses
- National Payments Corp. of India is undertaking a massive restructuring exercise to streamline its operations into six broad businesses, a move meant to address its growing product portfolio and balance sheet.
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: India’s top drug regulator makes license approval conditional to Good Manufacturing Practices
- The development assumes significance given the growing size of the $65-billion Indian pharmaceutical industry, and the crisis of confidence faced by it.