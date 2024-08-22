Hello User
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 22, 2024: Will RuPay, UPI credit become separate companies? NPCI is planning a big recast of its businesses

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 22, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 22, 2024: Launched in 2012, RuPay debit and credit cards are issued by over 1,300 banks, according to NPCI.

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST Banking News News Today Live: Will RuPay, UPI credit become separate companies? NPCI is planning a big recast of its businesses

  • National Payments Corp. of India is undertaking a massive restructuring exercise to streamline its operations into six broad businesses, a move meant to address its growing product portfolio and balance sheet.
22 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: India’s top drug regulator makes license approval conditional to Good Manufacturing Practices

  • The development assumes significance given the growing size of the $65-billion Indian pharmaceutical industry, and the crisis of confidence faced by it.
