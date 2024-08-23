Explore
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 23, 2024: Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 23, 2024: Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek

2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 23, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 23, 2024: In India, 2creators who stream their gameplay on Facebook and Instagram, as well as homegrown gaming-centric streaming upstarts, have so far seen a slow pace of uptake for endorsements or payments from viewing audiences.

23 Aug 2024, 06:30:21 AM IST

Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek

  • With less than 10% of India's gamers earning a livelihood from the activity, there are multiple factors that remain to be improved in the next five years. The good part? Most believe they will succeed.
23 Aug 2024, 06:15:20 AM IST

Telecom News News Today Live: Vindhya Telelinks looks to hive off fibre infra biz, sell majority stake

  • The move to carve out its fibre infrastructure business comes amid a proposal by the European Commission Directorate General for Trade to levy anti-dumping duty—ranging between 8.7% and 11.4%—on nearly a dozen Indian optical fibre cable makers.
