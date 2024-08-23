Industry News Today Live Updates on August 23, 2024: Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek

Industry News Today Live Updates on
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek
- With less than 10% of India's gamers earning a livelihood from the activity, there are multiple factors that remain to be improved in the next five years. The good part? Most believe they will succeed.
Telecom News News Today Live: Vindhya Telelinks looks to hive off fibre infra biz, sell majority stake
- The move to carve out its fibre infrastructure business comes amid a proposal by the European Commission Directorate General for Trade to levy anti-dumping duty—ranging between 8.7% and 11.4%—on nearly a dozen Indian optical fibre cable makers.