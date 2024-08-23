Industry News Today Live Updates on August 23, 2024: Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek
- With less than 10% of India's gamers earning a livelihood from the activity, there are multiple factors that remain to be improved in the next five years. The good part? Most believe they will succeed.
23 Aug 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Telecom News News Today Live: Vindhya Telelinks looks to hive off fibre infra biz, sell majority stake
- The move to carve out its fibre infrastructure business comes amid a proposal by the European Commission Directorate General for Trade to levy anti-dumping duty—ranging between 8.7% and 11.4%—on nearly a dozen Indian optical fibre cable makers.