Industry News Today Live Updates on August 23, 2024: Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Industry News Today Live Updates on August 23, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 23, 2024: In India, 2creators who stream their gameplay on Facebook and Instagram, as well as homegrown gaming-centric streaming upstarts, have so far seen a slow pace of uptake for endorsements or payments from viewing audiences.

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek

  • With less than 10% of India's gamers earning a livelihood from the activity, there are multiple factors that remain to be improved in the next five years. The good part? Most believe they will succeed.
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 06:15 AM IST Telecom News News Today Live: Vindhya Telelinks looks to hive off fibre infra biz, sell majority stake

  • The move to carve out its fibre infrastructure business comes amid a proposal by the European Commission Directorate General for Trade to levy anti-dumping duty—ranging between 8.7% and 11.4%—on nearly a dozen Indian optical fibre cable makers.
Read the full story here

