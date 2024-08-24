Industry News Today Live Updates on August 24, 2024: SBI Mutual Funds get RBI approval to acquire 9.99% stake in Karur Vysya Bank, increasing its presence in banking sector

Industry News Today Live Updates on
Banking News News Today Live: SBI Mutual Funds get RBI approval to acquire 9.99% stake in Karur Vysya Bank, increasing its presence in banking sector
- RBI approved SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF) to acquire up to 9.99% of Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) shares. This strategic move strengthens SBI MF's position in the banking sector. The approval is subject to certain conditions, including acquisition within one year and maintaining a shareholding below 9.99%.
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: India aims to bring moon soil by 2027, buoyed by success of Chandrayaan-3
- If successful, India will join an elite club of countries to have brought the lunar soil to the earth, after the US, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and most recently China.