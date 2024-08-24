Industry News Today Live Updates on August 24, 2024: SBI Mutual Funds get RBI approval to acquire 9.99% stake in Karur Vysya Bank, increasing its presence in banking sector

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2024, 07:11 AM IST
Banking News News Today Live: SBI Mutual Funds get RBI approval to acquire 9.99% stake in Karur Vysya Bank, increasing its presence in banking sector
- RBI approved SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF) to acquire up to 9.99% of Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) shares. This strategic move strengthens SBI MF's position in the banking sector. The approval is subject to certain conditions, including acquisition within one year and maintaining a shareholding below 9.99%.
24 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: India aims to bring moon soil by 2027, buoyed by success of Chandrayaan-3
- If successful, India will join an elite club of countries to have brought the lunar soil to the earth, after the US, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and most recently China.