Industry News Today Live Updates on August 24, 2024: SBI Mutual Funds get RBI approval to acquire 9.99% stake in Karur Vysya Bank, increasing its presence in banking sector

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 07:11 AM IST

Industry News Today Live Updates on August 24, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.