Industry News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: Will you get more time to buy an imported laptop?

Industry News Today Live Updates on
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Will you get more time to buy an imported laptop?
- A year ago, India banned imports of select IT hardware products, but the order was overturned soon after. In October, it proposed to introduce a system to licence such imports within a year, but local production hasn't picked up sufficiently.
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Mint Primer | Family offices in GIFT City: In the eye of a storm?
- As per a Bloomberg report on 20 August, GIFT City regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority has halted approvals for family office funds after feedback from the Reserve Bank of India.
Manufacturing News Today Live: Rapid: A new mission to power up India's manufacturing engines
- The new mission called Rapid will work to increase local value addition in manufacturing and incentivize R&D in the private sector. It will aim to establish an innovation and design-led manufacturing ecosystem in the country.