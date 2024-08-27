Industry News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: What do Kartik Aryan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon have in common?

Industry News Today Live Updates on
Media News Today Live: What do Kartik Aryan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon have in common?
- Each of these millennial and Gen Z Bollywood actors has a legion of fans on social media. And each of them features in multiple brand endorsements. But there’s something else these entertainment industry celebrities have in common, and not in a good way.
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Mint Sustainability Summit: Need to focus on climate justice in fight against climate change, says Pralhad Joshi
- Addressing the third edition of the Mint Sustainability Summit, Joshi also said the energy transition should be gradual to give industries enough time iand ensure that people continue to have access to low-cost energy.
Media News Today Live: Bollywood kin ride family legacy, social media to fashion their own brand
- Names like Navya Naveli Nanda, grand-daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, are beneficiaries of such associations, which brand experts say are driven by virtue of them getting regularly clicked by the paparazzi and their wide social media presence.