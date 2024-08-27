Hello User
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: Will you get more time to buy an imported laptop?

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Industry News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 27, 2024: Of the 11.8 million laptops sold in India in 2023, local production was only 30-35%, shows Counterpoint Research data.

Industry News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Will you get more time to buy an imported laptop?

  • A year ago, India banned imports of select IT hardware products, but the order was overturned soon after. In October, it proposed to introduce a system to licence such imports within a year, but local production hasn't picked up sufficiently.
Read the full story here

27 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Mint Primer | Family offices in GIFT City: In the eye of a storm?

  • As per a Bloomberg report on 20 August, GIFT City regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority has halted approvals for family office funds after feedback from the Reserve Bank of India.
Read the full story here

27 Aug 2024, 05:14 AM IST Manufacturing News Today Live: Rapid: A new mission to power up India's manufacturing engines

  • The new mission called Rapid will work to increase local value addition in manufacturing and incentivize R&D in the private sector. It will aim to establish an innovation and design-led manufacturing ecosystem in the country.
Read the full story here

