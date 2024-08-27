Industry News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: Will you get more time to buy an imported laptop?

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Will you get more time to buy an imported laptop?
- A year ago, India banned imports of select IT hardware products, but the order was overturned soon after. In October, it proposed to introduce a system to licence such imports within a year, but local production hasn't picked up sufficiently.
27 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Mint Primer | Family offices in GIFT City: In the eye of a storm?
- As per a Bloomberg report on 20 August, GIFT City regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority has halted approvals for family office funds after feedback from the Reserve Bank of India.
27 Aug 2024, 05:14 AM IST
Manufacturing News Today Live: Rapid: A new mission to power up India's manufacturing engines
- The new mission called Rapid will work to increase local value addition in manufacturing and incentivize R&D in the private sector. It will aim to establish an innovation and design-led manufacturing ecosystem in the country.