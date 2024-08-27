Industry News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: What do Kartik Aryan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon have in common?

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Aug 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Media News Today Live: What do Kartik Aryan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon have in common?
- Each of these millennial and Gen Z Bollywood actors has a legion of fans on social media. And each of them features in multiple brand endorsements. But there’s something else these entertainment industry celebrities have in common, and not in a good way.
27 Aug 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Mint Sustainability Summit: Need to focus on climate justice in fight against climate change, says Pralhad Joshi
- Addressing the third edition of the Mint Sustainability Summit, Joshi also said the energy transition should be gradual to give industries enough time iand ensure that people continue to have access to low-cost energy.
27 Aug 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Media News Today Live: Bollywood kin ride family legacy, social media to fashion their own brand
- Names like Navya Naveli Nanda, grand-daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, are beneficiaries of such associations, which brand experts say are driven by virtue of them getting regularly clicked by the paparazzi and their wide social media presence.