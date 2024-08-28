Industry News Today Live Updates on August 28, 2024: Quick commerce boom leaves kirana stores by the wayside

Industry News Today Live Updates on
Retail News News Today Live: Quick commerce boom leaves kirana stores by the wayside
- Last week a distributors' association said quick commerce is undermining the viability of small “mom-and-pop" stores. However, quick commerce is still a big-city phenomenon. But its popularity is growing given entry of more players in the market.
Banking News News Today Live: Mint Primer | Will ULI change the lending landscape?
- ULI will cut down the time taken for credit appraisals. It is aimed at meeting the large demand for credit across sectors, especially for agricultural and MSME borrowers