Tue Aug 27 2024 15:57:31
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,226.15 1.09%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.70 -0.61%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 409.60 -1.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 815.15 -0.02%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 500.60 -1.01%
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 28, 2024: Quick commerce boom leaves kirana stores by the wayside
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 28, 2024: Quick commerce boom leaves kirana stores by the wayside

2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 28, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

A gig worker picks up groceries for an order from a Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024.
Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.

28 Aug 2024, 07:00:13 AM IST

Retail News News Today Live: Quick commerce boom leaves kirana stores by the wayside

  • Last week a distributors' association said quick commerce is undermining the viability of small “mom-and-pop" stores. However, quick commerce is still a big-city phenomenon. But its popularity is growing given entry of more players in the market.
28 Aug 2024, 07:00:12 AM IST

Banking News News Today Live: Mint Primer | Will ULI change the lending landscape?

  • ULI will cut down the time taken for credit appraisals. It is aimed at meeting the large demand for credit across sectors, especially for agricultural and MSME borrowers
