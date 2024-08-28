Industry News Today Live Updates on August 28, 2024: Quick commerce boom leaves kirana stores by the wayside

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Retail News News Today Live: Quick commerce boom leaves kirana stores by the wayside
- Last week a distributors' association said quick commerce is undermining the viability of small “mom-and-pop" stores. However, quick commerce is still a big-city phenomenon. But its popularity is growing given entry of more players in the market.
28 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Banking News News Today Live: Mint Primer | Will ULI change the lending landscape?
- ULI will cut down the time taken for credit appraisals. It is aimed at meeting the large demand for credit across sectors, especially for agricultural and MSME borrowers