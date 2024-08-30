Industry News Today Live Updates on August 30, 2024: Why Bollywood's big guns are a damp squib in south

Industry News Today Live Updates on
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Why Bollywood's big guns are a damp squib in south
- The South Indian market for Hindi films has shrunk, with local films overshadowing Bollywood. Successful Hindi films like Pathaan and Animal have failed to perform well in the south, partly due to a lack of mainstream commercial elements.
Telecom News News Today Live: Why Jyotiraditya Scindia feels telecom hikes are justified. (And what's on cards for BSNL revival, MTNL debt)
- Telcos require some return on capital after investing more than ₹4.26 trillion and rolling out 5G networks, according to telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. BSNL's 4G services are expanding, and telecom PLI may get a refresh, Scindia said.
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Women directors' pay has leapt ahead. Their roles are bigger too
- The Deloitte study has found that over the past five years, companies in the heavy manufacturing and IT sectors have paid higher to their independent directors compared with other sectors owing to their size, scale of operations, and composition of international directors.
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Mint Primer | Pavel Durov: Why tech and global geeks worry govts
- Durov, 39, was detained in France and later released from police custody under conditions that he can’t leave the country.