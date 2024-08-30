Hello User
Industry News Today Live Updates on August 30, 2024: Why Bollywood's big guns are a damp squib in south

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Industry News Today Live Updates on August 30, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 30, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan that earned over 512 crore in domestic box office collections fetched less than 18 crore from Tamil Nadu and Kerala put together,

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Why Bollywood's big guns are a damp squib in south

  • The South Indian market for Hindi films has shrunk, with local films overshadowing Bollywood. Successful Hindi films like Pathaan and Animal have failed to perform well in the south, partly due to a lack of mainstream commercial elements.
Read the full story here

30 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST Telecom News News Today Live: Why Jyotiraditya Scindia feels telecom hikes are justified. (And what's on cards for BSNL revival, MTNL debt)

  • Telcos require some return on capital after investing more than 4.26 trillion and rolling out 5G networks, according to telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. BSNL's 4G services are expanding, and telecom PLI may get a refresh, Scindia said.
Read the full story here

30 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Women directors' pay has leapt ahead. Their roles are bigger too

  • The Deloitte study has found that over the past five years, companies in the heavy manufacturing and IT sectors have paid higher to their independent directors compared with other sectors owing to their size, scale of operations, and composition of international directors.
Read the full story here

30 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Mint Primer | Pavel Durov: Why tech and global geeks worry govts

  • Durov, 39, was detained in France and later released from police custody under conditions that he can’t leave the country.
Read the full story here

