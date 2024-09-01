Industry News Today Live Updates on September 1, 2024: Stand-up comics, YouTubers top picks as writers, actors as OTTs cut costs, target young audiences

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Media News Today Live: Stand-up comics, YouTubers top picks as writers, actors as OTTs cut costs, target young audiences
Read the full story here
- OTT platforms are increasingly featuring YouTubers and digital creators for their storytelling skills and loyal audiences. The relaxed regulatory environment and cost-effectiveness make these creators ideal for original content, enhancing viewer engagement.