Industry News Today Live Updates on September 1, 2024: Stand-up comics, YouTubers top picks as writers, actors as OTTs cut costs, target young audiences

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:16 PM IST
Livemint

Industry News Today Live Updates on September 1, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on September 1, 2024: Sumukhi Suresh who wrote and acted in her own show, Pushpavalli (Prime Video), will soon be starring in Netflix original The Royals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2024, 03:16 PM IST Media News Today Live: Stand-up comics, YouTubers top picks as writers, actors as OTTs cut costs, target young audiences

  • OTT platforms are increasingly featuring YouTubers and digital creators for their storytelling skills and loyal audiences. The relaxed regulatory environment and cost-effectiveness make these creators ideal for original content, enhancing viewer engagement.
Read the full story here

