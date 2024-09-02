Hello User
Industry News Today Live Updates on September 2, 2024: Armed with RBI sanction, first fintech self regulator to ramp up enforcement

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Industry News Today Live Updates on September 2, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on September 2, 2024: RBI recognized FACE less than a week ago.

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST Banking News News Today Live: Armed with RBI sanction, first fintech self regulator to ramp up enforcement

  • The regulator wants such self regulators—two more applications are being looked into—to act as bridges between RBI and the sector, keeping it updated on developments as well as pointing out violations
Read the full story here

