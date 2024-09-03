Explore
Business News/ Industry / Industry News Today Live Updates on September 3, 2024: Mint Primer: Are ghost jobs spooking the job hunt for Indians?
LIVE UPDATES

Industry News Today Live Updates on September 3, 2024: Mint Primer: Are ghost jobs spooking the job hunt for Indians?

3 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2024, 07:03 AM IST
Livemint

Industry News Today Live Updates on September 3, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on September 3, 2024: Ghost jobs may be distressing and frustrating for applicants. But for firms they test the market and are an indicator of the interest for jobs that may open up in the future.Premium
Latest news on September 3, 2024: Ghost jobs may be distressing and frustrating for applicants. But for firms they test the market and are an indicator of the interest for jobs that may open up in the future.

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.

03 Sep 2024, 07:03:43 AM IST

Human Resource News Today Live: Mint Primer: Are ghost jobs spooking the job hunt for Indians?

  • Ghost jobs are vacancies posted by companies across various sectors, either on job portals or their company websites. They look like real vacancies but here’s the catch: there is no urgent need to fill these positions.
Read the full story here

03 Sep 2024, 06:40:07 AM IST

Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Crisis consultants in demand as regulatory run-ins rise

  • Under governor Shaktikanta Das, RBI has taken a tough stance against non-compliance, even taking on some of the biggest names in the financial services space
Read the full story here

03 Sep 2024, 06:30:08 AM IST

Energy News News Today Live: Green power projects of around 30 GW in limbo, as industry awaits uniform tariffs

  • The pile-up of unsold power capacity comes at a time India has raised the target for tendering green power projects to 50 GW every year till FY28. Further delays could make power from older projects unattractive, as newer ones with lower tariffs keep coming online.
Read the full story here

