Industry News Today Live Updates on September 3, 2024: Mint Primer: Are ghost jobs spooking the job hunt for Indians?

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:03 AM IST
Industry News Today Live Updates on September 3, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on September 3, 2024: Ghost jobs may be distressing and frustrating for applicants. But for firms they test the market and are an indicator of the interest for jobs that may open up in the future.

The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom.

03 Sep 2024, 07:03 AM IST Human Resource News Today Live: Mint Primer: Are ghost jobs spooking the job hunt for Indians?

  • Ghost jobs are vacancies posted by companies across various sectors, either on job portals or their company websites. They look like real vacancies but here’s the catch: there is no urgent need to fill these positions.
03 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Crisis consultants in demand as regulatory run-ins rise

  • Under governor Shaktikanta Das, RBI has taken a tough stance against non-compliance, even taking on some of the biggest names in the financial services space
03 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST Energy News News Today Live: Green power projects of around 30 GW in limbo, as industry awaits uniform tariffs

  • The pile-up of unsold power capacity comes at a time India has raised the target for tendering green power projects to 50 GW every year till FY28. Further delays could make power from older projects unattractive, as newer ones with lower tariffs keep coming online.
