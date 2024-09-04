Explore
Industry News Today Live Updates on September 4, 2024: Centre prepares five-year plan for 50+ new airports in smaller cities
LIVE UPDATES

Industry News Today Live Updates on September 4, 2024: Centre prepares five-year plan for 50+ new airports in smaller cities

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Industry News Today Live Updates on September 4, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on September 4, 2024: Data from the ministry of civil aviation showed that domestic air traffic touched a new high of 477,554 passengers on 2 September. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Latest news on September 4, 2024: Data from the ministry of civil aviation showed that domestic air traffic touched a new high of 477,554 passengers on 2 September. (Photo: Reuters)

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Sep 2024, 07:00:04 AM IST

Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Centre prepares five-year plan for 50+ new airports in smaller cities

  • The plan put together by the AAI aims at developing airport infrastructure across projects
Read the full story here

04 Sep 2024, 06:50:02 AM IST

Banking News News Today Live: Why HDFC Bank turned down MUFJ's overtures on HDB Financial

  • Some HDFC Bank board members were keen on the deal, but after much debate, the board took a collective call to not risk missing the listing deadline, people aware of the development said. HDBFS is mandated to go public by September 2025, as per RBI guidelines
Read the full story here

