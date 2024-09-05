Explore
Industry News Today Live Updates on September 5, 2024: Mint Primer: Why India is now a 'transparent' property market
Industry News Today Live Updates on September 5, 2024: Mint Primer: Why India is now a 'transparent' property market

05 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Industry News Today Live Updates on September 5, 2024

Latest news on September 5, 2024: Domino’s India reported like-for-like sales growth of 3.0% during the period, driven by delivery growth. (Photo: Mint)

05 Sep 2024, 07:00:23 AM IST

Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Mint Primer: Why India is now a ‘transparent’ property market

  • Better than two years ago. ‘India-Tier 1’ has climbed to the 31st position among the 89 countries ranked, from the 36th in 2022. This means that tier 1 cities—Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru—have moved up from being semi-transparent in 2022 to transparent now.
05 Sep 2024, 06:45:22 AM IST

Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Freebies for doctors have gone on for too long. Now, the govt is clamping down

  • The Centre has sought expenditure details from these companies on distribution of free samples, and expenses incurred on organising conferences, workshops, training and seminars, as part of a broader initiative to curb unethical marketing practices by drugmakers.
05 Sep 2024, 06:30:23 AM IST

Retail News News Today Live: The coming battle over festive sales: E-commerce versus quick commerce

  • Quick commerce firms such as Zepto, BlinkIt and InstaMart are gradually stepping into online festive sales dominated by Amazon and Flipkart for long. Both categories are racing to grab consumer attention in the festival months by offering shining deals, wider assortment, and easy payment options.
