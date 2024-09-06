Explore
Thu Sep 05 2024 15:57:23
Industry News Today Live Updates on September 6, 2024: Broken dams, crippled plants: Climate calamities hike insurance costs for hydropower firms

2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Sep 2024, 06:30:24 AM IST

Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Broken dams, crippled plants: Climate calamities hike insurance costs for hydropower firms

  • Besides losses and insurance, damage to hydropower projects may strain the electricity grid as well. This is because unlike thermal projects, hydropower projects can be swiftly turned on and off, keeping the grid stable at times of high demand
Read the full story here

06 Sep 2024, 06:00:20 AM IST

Advertising News News Today Live: Social media influencers may see up to 70% uptick in brand deals this festive season

  • An increase in promotional spending has already propelled earnings for several influencers.
Read the full story here

