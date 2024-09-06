Hello User
Industry News Today Live Updates on September 6, 2024: Broken dams, crippled plants: Climate calamities hike insurance costs for hydropower firms

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Industry News Today Live Updates on September 6, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on September 6, 2024: Extreme weather episodes over India's hydropower projects have been relentless.

Industry News Today Live Updates on : The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Broken dams, crippled plants: Climate calamities hike insurance costs for hydropower firms

  • Besides losses and insurance, damage to hydropower projects may strain the electricity grid as well. This is because unlike thermal projects, hydropower projects can be swiftly turned on and off, keeping the grid stable at times of high demand
Read the full story here

06 Sep 2024, 06:00 AM IST Advertising News News Today Live: Social media influencers may see up to 70% uptick in brand deals this festive season

  • An increase in promotional spending has already propelled earnings for several influencers.
Read the full story here

