Industry News Today Live Updates on September 8, 2024: Selfies for subsidies? Govt wants to put its mark on EV discounts

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST

Industry News Today Live Updates on September 8, 2024: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.