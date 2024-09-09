Industry News Today Live Updates on September 9, 2024: Centre identifies more than 20 countries for space startup opportunities

Industry News Today Live Updates on
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Centre identifies more than 20 countries for space startup opportunities
- A survey conducted over the past 12 months by In-Space and the Ministry of External Affairs has identified over 20 key nations where India’s private space startups can expand to, thereby maximizing their revenue potential.
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: GST to incentives: Centre working on plan to reduce ATF prices to compete with global hubs
- The strategic plan involves discussions with states to reduce levies and allowing tax incentives for key stakeholders including airlines and oil companies