Industry News Today Live Updates on September 9, 2024: Centre identifies more than 20 countries for space startup opportunities

09 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Centre identifies more than 20 countries for space startup opportunities
- A survey conducted over the past 12 months by In-Space and the Ministry of External Affairs has identified over 20 key nations where India’s private space startups can expand to, thereby maximizing their revenue potential.
09 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Indian Industry Analysis News Today Live: GST to incentives: Centre working on plan to reduce ATF prices to compete with global hubs
- The strategic plan involves discussions with states to reduce levies and allowing tax incentives for key stakeholders including airlines and oil companies