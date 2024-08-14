Latest Industry News Today on August 14, 2024 Live Updates: Mineral taxes: Mining companies in trouble as Supreme Court allows states to recover dues retrospectively

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Latest Industry News Today on Live updates: The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2024, 12:27 PM ISTIndian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Mineral taxes: Mining companies in trouble as Supreme Court allows states to recover dues retrospectively
The Supreme Court ruled that states can tax mineral rights and mineral-bearing land retrospectively, dismissing the Union's plea for prospective application to avoid burdening mining firms.
Past tax dues can be recovered from April 1, 2005, but interest and penalties before July 25, 2024are waived.