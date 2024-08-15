Latest Industry News Today on August 15, 2024 Live Updates: Cluttered Independence Day weekend on the cards for movie theatres

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.
Latest Industry News Today on Live updates: The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Aug 2024, 06:15:22 AM IST
Media News Today Live: Cluttered Independence Day weekend on the cards for movie theatres
While horror comedy Stree 2 is likely to garner half of all screens given its established fan base, it shall compete with Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa.