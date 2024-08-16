Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 14 2024 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.20 -1.81%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,822.65 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,062.00 0.80%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,607.90 0.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 803.50 0.78%
Business News/ Industry / Latest Industry News Today on August 16, 2024 Live Updates: Spirits Exports Soar As Single Malts Spice Up Demand
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Industry News Today on August 16, 2024 Live Updates: Spirits Exports Soar As Single Malts Spice Up Demand

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 16, 2024: Local single malts, the newest favourite among connoisseurs, accounted for about 150,000 cases in FY24.Premium
Latest news on August 16, 2024: Local single malts, the newest favourite among connoisseurs, accounted for about 150,000 cases in FY24.
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue