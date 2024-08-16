Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Industry News Today on August 16, 2024 Live Updates: Spirits Exports Soar As Single Malts Spice Up Demand

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 16, 2024: Local single malts, the newest favourite among connoisseurs, accounted for about 150,000 cases in FY24.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.