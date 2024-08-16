Latest Industry News Today on August 16, 2024 Live Updates: Spirits Exports Soar As Single Malts Spice Up Demand

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.
16 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM ISTIndian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Spirits Exports Soar As Single Malts Spice Up Demand
Whisky contributes more than half of $400 million overseas revenue; spirits shipments jump 50% from pre-pandemic levels
16 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM ISTIndian Industry Analysis News Today Live: India has big-city ambitions for its small airports. And for its big cities to have more.
While metro airports are of the scale of aviation hubs that can handle passenger traffic, India aspires for its airports in tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Amritsar, Jaipur, Indore and Pune to grow to that size. But what will it take for that to happen?