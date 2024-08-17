Latest Industry News Today on August 17, 2024 Live Updates: Lenders feel the heat of slowing car sales

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.
Latest Industry News Today on Live updates: The search for all the curious heads tracking the latest updates on the industry ends here, as we provide live news updates on a wide range of sectors, including banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing. From investors to businessmen, industry trends and changes impact a large section of society. Here, we bring you real-time information about major happenings of the day in the world of advertising, agriculture, energy, human resources, infotech, infrastructure, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. Stay tuned as Livemint provide continuous coverage, expert insights, deep analysis, and the latest updates on different industry sectors.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2024, 07:00:11 AM IST
Banking News News Today Live: Lenders feel the heat of slowing car sales
Auto manufacturers and lenders have so far cited cyclic trends, wherein auto sales tend to slow down ahead of the festival season, typically beginning in the third quarter of every current financial year