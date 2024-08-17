Explore
Business News/ Industry / Latest Industry News Today on August 17, 2024 Live Updates: Lenders feel the heat of slowing car sales
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Industry News Today on August 17, 2024 Live Updates: Lenders feel the heat of slowing car sales

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 17, 2024: India’s vehicle financiers are feeling the heat as auto loan growth has decelerated to 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) at the end of June from 23% in the same period last year.Premium
