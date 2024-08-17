Hello User
Latest Industry News Today on August 17, 2024 Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das has to rely on persuading lenders in war for deposits about three decades after freeing rates

1 min read . 07:00 AM IST
Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 17, 2024: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das recently said banks may focus more on mobilisation of household financial savings through innovative products and service offerings and by leveraging fully on their vast branch network.
