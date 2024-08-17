Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Industry News Today on August 17, 2024 Live Updates: Lenders feel the heat of slowing car sales

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 17, 2024: India’s vehicle financiers are feeling the heat as auto loan growth has decelerated to 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) at the end of June from 23% in the same period last year.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.