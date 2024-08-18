Latest Industry News Today on August 18, 2024 Live Updates: Nearly 12% of Indian-tested spices fail FSSAI quality and safety standards: Report

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Aug 2024, 03:00:59 PM IST
Agriculture News Today Live: Nearly 12% of Indian-tested spices fail FSSAI quality and safety standards: Report
Nearly 12 per cent of Indian-tested spices failed to meet the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) quality and safety standards after many countries took measures over contamination risk in two popular spice exporting brands from the country, reported the news agency Reuters