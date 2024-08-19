Latest Industry News Today on August 19, 2024 Live Updates: Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 19 for Rakhi? Check details here

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.
19 Aug 2024, 06:36 AM ISTBanking News News Today Live: Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 19 for Rakhi? Check details here
Bank Holiday today: All national and private banks in India will be closed for around nine days in August 2024, This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and other regional and religious holidays.
19 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM ISTIndian Industry Analysis News Today Live: Centre reads out riot act to psychotropic drug makers
All pharmaceutical companies manufacturing psychotropic substances have been asked to submit their data and register on the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) online portal by 30 September, failing which their licence with the Narcotics Commissioner will be cancelled.