Latest Industry News Today on August 19, 2024 Live Updates: Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 19 for Rakhi? Check details here

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:36 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 19, 2024: Bank Holiday today: Banks are closed today in some Indian states for the festival of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan
