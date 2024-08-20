Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 19 2024 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.95 2.94%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 402.90 1.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 813.65 0.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,631.55 -0.05%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,087.85 -1.00%
Business News/ Industry / Latest Industry News Today on August 20, 2024 Live Updates: Firms look to secure women's safety with timings, transport, SOS options
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Industry News Today on August 20, 2024 Live Updates: Firms look to secure women's safety with timings, transport, SOS options

2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Industry News Today Live Updates: Get live updates on announcements and major happenings around the world related to different industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, human resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, etc.

Latest news on August 20, 2024: At Indian companies, more harassment cases are surfacing as a larger share of woman women register their grievances. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Latest news on August 20, 2024: At Indian companies, more harassment cases are surfacing as a larger share of woman women register their grievances. (Photo: Mint)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue